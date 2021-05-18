$1.26 EPS Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.18. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

