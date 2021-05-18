$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $787.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $171.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average of $171.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.