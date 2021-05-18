$0.81 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,393. The firm has a market cap of $536.42 million, a P/E ratio of 119.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $55.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,724,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.