$0.66 EPS Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.70. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $14,335,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.25, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.