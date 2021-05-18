$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Valero Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,719.76, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.