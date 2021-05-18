-$0.47 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 178,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.