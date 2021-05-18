-$0.47 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 178,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.