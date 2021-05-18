$0.34 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Marriott International posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $123,181,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $107,466,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR opened at $139.86 on Friday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.89 and a beta of 1.83.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

