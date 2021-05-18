$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,880. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,390 shares of company stock worth $7,850,535 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

