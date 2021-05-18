-$0.22 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,725. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

