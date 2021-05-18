$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,592. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $1,007,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.