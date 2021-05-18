-$0.08 EPS Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,134. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

