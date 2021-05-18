-$0.07 EPS Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.19). The Gap posted earnings per share of ($2.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE GPS opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $257,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $682,439.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,614.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,920. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Gap during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in The Gap during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in The Gap during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

