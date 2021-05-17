Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post $31.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Zynex reported sales of $19.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $140.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 million to $143.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $203.60 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $228.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,228. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $479.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zynex by 1,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zynex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.