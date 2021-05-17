Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $31.92 on Monday. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.