Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of EnerSys worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in EnerSys by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

