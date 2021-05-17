Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 34.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Universal Display by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Universal Display by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Display by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $192.74 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $139.05 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.36.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.