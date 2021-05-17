Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

