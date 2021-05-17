ZUM TOKEN Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 577.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $465.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 425% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.00795896 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 78,609,639,520 coins and its circulating supply is 14,343,129,051 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

