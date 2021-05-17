ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $161 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.14 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.500 EPS.

ZI traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,541,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,631,255 shares of company stock valued at $136,375,949 over the last ninety days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.