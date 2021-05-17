Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $63,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,025. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

