Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $167.27 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.