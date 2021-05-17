Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $7.99

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.46. Zhihu shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 1,981 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $162,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $365,000.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

