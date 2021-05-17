Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.42 or 0.00562327 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00195591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00266274 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004664 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

