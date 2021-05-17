Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Buy

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock remained flat at $$9.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $921.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 277,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 112,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth $10,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.