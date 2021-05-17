Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC increased its position in Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vasta Platform (VSTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.