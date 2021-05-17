Zacks Investment Research Lowers E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.45%. E.On’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

