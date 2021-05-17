Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Hold

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLLS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 98,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,391. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

