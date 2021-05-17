Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.40. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

WING traded down $3.02 on Monday, hitting $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 366,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,769. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

