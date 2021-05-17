Zacks: Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

DKS opened at $87.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $91.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 202,214 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $351,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

