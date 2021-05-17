Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.54. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $293,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.44. 93,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,830. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

