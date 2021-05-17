Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.54. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $293,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.44. 93,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,830. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.