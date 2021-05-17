Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report sales of $40.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.86 billion and the highest is $41.53 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $36.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.74 billion to $161.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $167.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.99 billion to $170.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,119,000 after purchasing an additional 530,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

