Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.01. The company had a trading volume of 186,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,101. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $223.86 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.04 and its 200 day moving average is $426.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

