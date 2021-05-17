Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report sales of $151.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.25 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $174.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $623.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.90 million to $635.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $636.62 million, with estimates ranging from $633.53 million to $639.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. PGGM Investments increased its position in SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after buying an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after buying an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $34,657,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLG traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

