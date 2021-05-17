Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to announce sales of $453.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.50 million and the highest is $459.80 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $357.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King boosted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE MTX opened at $84.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

