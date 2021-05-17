Zacks: Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $18,891,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,273.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 391,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

