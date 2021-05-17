Zacks: Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Billion

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report sales of $7.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.99 billion and the lowest is $7.61 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

