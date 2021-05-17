Zacks: Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Materialise posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

MTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 114.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,569,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Materialise has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

