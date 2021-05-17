Zacks: Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post $233.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.10 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $219.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $952.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.98 million to $997.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.31 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.91.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $66.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

