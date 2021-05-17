Zacks: Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.