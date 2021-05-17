Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

