Zacks: Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Etsy reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.02. Etsy has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,117,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 189.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Etsy by 58.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

