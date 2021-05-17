Zacks: Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after acquiring an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EnerSys by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after acquiring an additional 355,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.15. 837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

