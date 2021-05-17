Zacks: Analysts Expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Chimerix posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $16,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 330,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 241.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 686,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 16,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

