Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report sales of $281.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $282.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $282.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%.

WOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 237,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,953. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

