Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Summit Materials reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SUM. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

