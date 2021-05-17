Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report sales of $581.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $586.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $350.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after acquiring an additional 295,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 228,058 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after buying an additional 201,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 214,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. SkyWest has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

