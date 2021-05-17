Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Post $0.16 EPS

Analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. PAE reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14.

Several research firms recently commented on PAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

PAE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,193. PAE has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $802.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

