Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01).

NRBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NRBO stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.69. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

