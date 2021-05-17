Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $181.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,879,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

