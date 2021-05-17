Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Announce $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.64. 216,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CMC Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.